Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,678 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 13.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $44,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,127,000 after purchasing an additional 205,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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