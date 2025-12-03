NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00009922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00003897 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

