CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5%

CRWD stock traded up $12.42 on Tuesday, hitting $516.55. 4,349,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.91.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.