Insider Selling: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $34,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,644.98. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Saldanha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $39,576.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $37,116.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $37,404.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. 1,246,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,674. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.39 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Yelp by 122.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,451 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 553.8% during the third quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Yelp by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 725,214 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 579,894 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,173 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 548,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,212 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 377,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YELP

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.