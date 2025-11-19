MediWound (MDWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $6.5620 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

MediWound Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $202.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.22. MediWound has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDWD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 59,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 355.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 136,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MediWound by 157.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

