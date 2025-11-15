Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Issues Earnings Results

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

Maxus Realty Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRTI remained flat at $59.74 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.12.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc (the Trust), is structured as what is commonly referred to as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT, structure. To effect the UPREIT restructuring, the Trust formed Maxus Operating Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership (“MOLP”), to which the Trust contributed all of its assets, in exchange for a 99.999% partnership interest in MOLP and the assumption by MOLP of all of the Trust’s liabilities.

