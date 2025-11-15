Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Issues Earnings Results

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Maxus Realty Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS MRTI remained flat at $59.74 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.12.
Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile
