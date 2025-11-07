Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Announces Earnings Results

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Corpay updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Shares of CPAY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.15. 643,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.81 and a 200-day moving average of $315.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corpay has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Corpay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 30.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 128.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Corpay by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on Corpay in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

