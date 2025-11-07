Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,296. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69.

On Monday, October 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10.

On Monday, October 13th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78.

On Monday, October 6th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $364,386.77.

On Monday, September 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24.

On Monday, September 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61.

On Monday, September 15th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99.

On Monday, September 8th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.65, for a total transaction of $390,671.05.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $375,471.25.

On Monday, August 25th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.11, for a total transaction of $390,391.87.

META stock opened at $618.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

