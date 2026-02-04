EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $120,600.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,055,919 shares in the company, valued at $24,794,383.14. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $116,600.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,921 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $109,537.63.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 9,779 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $97,887.79.

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $43,172.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 199,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

