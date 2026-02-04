Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total transaction of $369,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,879. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total transaction of $343,805.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.35, for a total value of $314,516.95.

On Monday, January 12th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.00, for a total value of $337,601.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.41, for a total value of $336,261.97.

On Monday, December 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.14, for a total transaction of $340,258.38.

On Monday, December 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total transaction of $341,793.87.

On Monday, December 15th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $333,982.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.63, for a total value of $346,198.71.

On Monday, December 1st, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.03, for a total value of $330,378.51.

On Monday, November 24th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total value of $309,445.18.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $22.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $668.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,831,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,807,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $872.00 price target (up previously from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $754.00 to $849.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

