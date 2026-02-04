Craig Hunsaker Sells 37,358 Shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP Craig Hunsaker sold 37,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $549,536.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,173,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,255,197.75. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 2,847,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

Featured Articles

