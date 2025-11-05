John Mccartney Sells 500 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $82,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,944.08. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $72,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $68,105.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.10. 91,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.27. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $174.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $432.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 69.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,633,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

