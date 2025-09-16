S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE SPGI opened at $543.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.38.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.