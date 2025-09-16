S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $543.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.38.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

