Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 3,613 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 7.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $216.29 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $216.65. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day moving average of $205.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

