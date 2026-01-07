S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.93.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $539.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.90. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

