iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

