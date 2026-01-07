Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price target on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $681.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $148,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 72,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,768.85. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 302.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company’s platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.

At the core of Tactile Systems’ product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.

