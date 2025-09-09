Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $23.57. Bilibili shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 2,357,065 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. Hsbc Global Res raised Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.
Bilibili Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 146,111 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3,609.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
