Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

AGD stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.