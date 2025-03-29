Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

SECCF remained flat at $2.08 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

