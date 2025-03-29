SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGS Stock Performance

SGSOY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.96. 40,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. SGS has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

SGS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Featured Stories

