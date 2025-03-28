Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Update

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, an increase of 308.6% from the February 28th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linkage Global stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) by 285.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,372 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.35% of Linkage Global worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGCB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Linkage Global has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $5.71.

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

