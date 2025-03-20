Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foresight Solar had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FSFL traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 81.60 ($1.06). 1,172,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,819. Foresight Solar has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.20 ($1.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £462.18 million, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Foresight Solar’s payout ratio is 720.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

