Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.60. 500,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $626,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 174,746 shares in the company, valued at $36,485,217.34. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $338,898.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,544.04. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,567. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 72.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

