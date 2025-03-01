Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.19. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1,434,466 shares trading hands.

HMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

