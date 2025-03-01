North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,673.49 ($46.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,737.20 ($47.00). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,650 ($45.90), with a volume of 11,605 shares changing hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £482.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,673.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,831.52.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies.
