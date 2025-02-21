Investors Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.