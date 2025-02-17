Mony Group (LON:MONY) Posts Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%.

Mony Group Price Performance

MONY opened at GBX 203 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.04. Mony Group has a 52-week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 255.40 ($3.21). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Mony Group Company Profile

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

