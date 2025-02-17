Mony Group (LON:MONY) Posts Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%.
Mony Group Price Performance
MONY opened at GBX 203 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.04. Mony Group has a 52-week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 255.40 ($3.21). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.
Mony Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mony Group
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.