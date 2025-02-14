Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.18. Red Cat shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 2,191,402 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.24.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
