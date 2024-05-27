Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $6.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.95. 1,050,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,986. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $457.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.18.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

