USDX [Kava] Hits Market Cap of $92.11 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $92.11 million and $300,434.17 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,897.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.46 or 0.00716128 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00057547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00092690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

