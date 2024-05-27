Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 74,540 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 365.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rollins by 14.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $46.19. 1,216,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

