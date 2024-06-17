Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires 593 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29,650.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at $109,572,076,937.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,564,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,572,076,937.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,731,610 shares of company stock worth $1,113,131,929. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.59. 1,613,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,989. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

