Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $943,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $35,544,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,428,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,797,896. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.