Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,522,500 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,875,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 346.0 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $26.76.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
