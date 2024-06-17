Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $358,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.18. 530,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.56.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.