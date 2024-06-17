Cove Private Wealth LLC Invests $434,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,193 shares of company stock worth $19,475,326 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.83. 231,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

