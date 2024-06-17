AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Acquires C$19,800.00 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris purchased 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.85 per share, with a total value of C$19,850.00.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.17. AutoCanada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market cap of C$455.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.19). AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACQ shares. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

