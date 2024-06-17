Cove Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $4,374,955. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,943. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

