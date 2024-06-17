Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Up 2.8%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.08 and last traded at $150.03. Approximately 621,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,399,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,612 shares of company stock worth $59,476,075. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.