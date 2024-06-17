Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 1,222 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.41. 337,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.41 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

