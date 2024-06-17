4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.36. 34,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 864,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. As a group, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $553,073. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.