Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. 4,056,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,924. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

