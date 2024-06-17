Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 3.1%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 40,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,007,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 451,236 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 349,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.