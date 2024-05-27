Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Horizen has a total market cap of $146.08 million and $4.78 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.71 or 0.00014099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,036,581 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

