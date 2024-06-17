Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,924,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 2,433,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,248.0 days.
Capcom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEF remained flat at $19.39 during midday trading on Monday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.
Capcom Company Profile
