Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,924,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 2,433,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,248.0 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEF remained flat at $19.39 during midday trading on Monday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

