Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,712 shares of company stock worth $14,473,020. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

