Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $516,000 Investment in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Newpark Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NR opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $656.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Newpark Resources

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

