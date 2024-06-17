The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.42. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

