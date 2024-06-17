Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

